James passed away on Sunday, March 24, 2019.
James was a resident of Virginia at the time of passing.
He earned an Associate of Arts from Ferrum College, Ferrum Va., a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from University of Richmond, Richmond, Va.; and a Master of Business Administration (focus Economics) from the University of South Carolina, Colombia, S.C.
Funeral services for Jim Bailey will be held at Emmanuel Episcopal Church, Brook Hill, Richmond, Va. on Thursday, April 11, at 2 p.m. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Published in Bennett Funeral Home-Central Chapel on Apr. 6, 2019