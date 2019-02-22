Home

Austin and Bell Funeral Home Pleasant View - Pleasant View
6316 Highway 41A
Pleasant View, TN 37146
(615) 746-4433
Janice Blades


07/08/1940 - 02/21/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Janice Blades Obituary
Janice was born on July 8, 1940 and passed away on Thursday, February 21, 2019.

Janice was a resident of Cedar Hill, Tennessee at the time of passing.

The family will receive friends at Austin & Bell Funeral Home in Pleasant View, Sunday, February 24, 2019 from 2:00-5:00PM. Funeral services will be held at Murman & Wilson Funeral Home, 211 W. Broadway Blvd, Johnston City, Illinois 62951 on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at 11:00AM with Rev. Keith Fletcher officiating. Burial will follow in Boner Cemetery in West Frankfort, Illinois. The family will receive friends, Monday, February 25, 2019 from 5:00-8:00PM at Murman & Wilson Funeral Home and again on Tuesday from 10:00AM until the hour of service at 11:00AM.

If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Heads Church Building Fund and may be made in care of Austin & Bell Funeral Home in Pleasant View.
Published in Austin and Bell Funeral Home Pleasant View - Pleasant View on Feb. 22, 2019
