Home

POWERED BY

Services
Austin & Bell Funeral Home Greenbrier - Greenbrier
2619 Hwy 41 S
Greenbrier, TN 37073
615-643-4000
Resources
More Obituaries for Janice Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janice Faye Krisle Miller


09/23/1946 - 09/18/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Janice Faye Krisle Miller Obituary
Janice was born on September 23, 1946 and passed away on Wednesday, September 18, 2019.

Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00pm on Saturday at the Austin & Bell Funeral Home in Greenbrier with Bro. Randy Mullenix officiating. Burial will follow in the Oakland Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be on Saturday from 12:00 noon until the hour of service at 2:00pm.

The family request donations be made to the Oakland Baptist Church.
Published in Austin and Bell Funeral Home Pleasant View - Pleasant View on Sept. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now