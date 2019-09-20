|
Janice was born on September 23, 1946 and passed away on Wednesday, September 18, 2019.
Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00pm on Saturday at the Austin & Bell Funeral Home in Greenbrier with Bro. Randy Mullenix officiating. Burial will follow in the Oakland Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be on Saturday from 12:00 noon until the hour of service at 2:00pm.
The family request donations be made to the Oakland Baptist Church.
Published in Austin and Bell Funeral Home Pleasant View - Pleasant View on Sept. 20, 2019