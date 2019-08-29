Home

Bliley's Funeral Homes
6900 Hull Street
Richmond, VA 23224
(804) 355-3800
Janie Elizabeth Branch White


02/24/1939 - 08/27/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Janie Elizabeth Branch White Obituary
Janie was born on February 24, 1939 and passed away on Tuesday, August 27, 2019.

The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, August 29, 2019, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd., where a funeral ceremony will be held 11 a.m. Friday, August 30. Interment to follow in Maury Cemetery. The Family Will Receive Friends Bliley's - Chippenham 6900 Hull Street Road Richmond VA 23224 Bliley's - Chippenham 6900 Hull Street Road Richmond VA 23224 Interment to Follow Maury Cemetery 2700 Maury Street Richmond VA 23224.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on Aug. 29, 2019
