Janie was born on February 24, 1939 and passed away on Tuesday, August 27, 2019.
The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, August 29, 2019, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd., where a funeral ceremony will be held 11 a.m. Friday, August 30. Interment to follow in Maury Cemetery.
