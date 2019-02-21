Home

Austin and Bell Funeral Home Pleasant View - Pleasant View
6316 Highway 41A
Pleasant View, TN 37146
(615) 746-4433
Jared Phillips


04/03/1981 - 02/19/2019
Jared Phillips Obituary
Jared was born on April 3, 1981 and passed away on Tuesday, February 19, 2019.

Jared was a resident of Pleasant View, Tennessee at the time of passing.

Funeral services will be held at Austin & Bell Funeral Home in Pleasant View, Thursday, February 21, 2019 at 11:00AM with Diane Odom officiating and his niece Caitlin Page delivering the eulogy. Burial will follow in the Pleasant View United Methodist Cemetery with Riley Fielder, Jackie Rigsby, Bobe Paetow, Steve Brock, Jeff Brock, and Cory Page serving as pallbearers. The family will receive friends at the funeral home, February 21, 2019 from 9:00AM until the hour of service at 11:00AM.
Published in Austin and Bell Funeral Home Pleasant View - Pleasant View on Feb. 21, 2019
