Jaska was born on June 22, 1933 and passed away on Sunday, October 13, 2019.



Jaska was educated in the public schools of Maury County attending Culleoka School and graduating from Columbia Central High School the class of 1951.



Visitation with the family will be held Tuesday, October 15, 2019 5-7PM at Austin & Bell Funeral Home in White House and 9-10AM on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at the chapel of the Church at Grace Park. Private interment will be held in the Historic Pleasant Mount Cemetery in Maury County. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Jaska's memory may be directed to the Jaska Moore Hobbs Scholarship Fund for Christian Education c/o Christian Community Schools 506 Hester Drive White House, TN 37188 REMAINS REST AT AUSTIN & BELL 533 Highway 76 White House, TN 37188 (615)672-5000 www.austinandbell.com OCT 15. 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM (CDT) Austin & Bell Funeral Home White House 533 TN-76 White House, TN, 37188 [email protected] https://austinandbell.com OCT 16. 9:00 AM - 10:00 AM (CDT) Church at Grace Park TN OCT 16. 10:00 AM (CDT) Church at Grace Park TN Celebration of Life Service begins.



In lieu of flowers, memorials in Jaska's memory may be directed to the Jaska Moore Hobbs Scholarship Fund for Christian Education c/o Christian Community Schools 506 Hester Drive White House, TN 37188 REMAINS REST AT AUSTIN & BELL 533 Highway 76 White House, TN 37188 (615)672-5000 www.austinandbell.com OCT 15. 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM (CDT) Austin & Bell Funeral Home White House 533 TN-76 White House, TN, 37188 [email protected] https://austinandbell.com OCT 16. 9:00 AM - 10:00 AM (CDT) Church at Grace Park TN OCT 16. 10:00 AM (CDT) Church at Grace Park TN Celebration of Life Service begins. Published in Austin and Bell Funeral Home Pleasant View - Pleasant View on Oct. 14, 2019