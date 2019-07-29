|
|
Jason was born on March 30, 1976 and passed away on Saturday, July 27, 2019.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 from 10 am until the Celebration of Life Service at 2 pm at Long Hollow Baptist Church in Hendersonville with Jerry Davis officiating and family and friends serving as pallbearers. JUL 31. 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM (CDT) Long Hollow Baptist Church-Hendersonville Campus Hendersonville, TN Hand delivery before Jason's JUL 31. 2:00 PM (CDT) Long Hollow Baptist Church-Hendersonville Campus Hendersonville, TN Hand delivery before Jason's Celebration of Life Service begins.
Published in Austin and Bell Funeral Home Pleasant View - Pleasant View on July 29, 2019