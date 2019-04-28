|
|
Jean passed away on Wednesday, April 24, 2019.
Jean was a resident of Richmond, Virginia at the time of passing.
Public Visitation Bliley's - Central 3801 Augusta Avenue Richmond VA 23230 Public Visitation Bliley's - Central 3801 Augusta Avenue Richmond VA 23230 Trinity Lutheran Church 2315 N Parham Rd Richmond VA 23229 Forest Lawn Cemetery 4000 Pilots Lane Richmond VA 23222 Trinity Lutheran Church 2315 N Parham Rd Henrico, Virginia 23229 (804) 270-4626 https://www.tlcrva.org/ Bethlehem Lutheran Church 1100 W Grace St Richmond, Virginia 23220 (804) 353-4413 http://bethlehemrva.net.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, Bethlehem Lutheran Church or .
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on Apr. 28, 2019