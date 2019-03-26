Home

More Obituaries for Jean Salmon
Jean Hughes Salmon


06/06/1929 - 03/25/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jean Hughes Salmon Obituary
Jean was born on June 6, 1929 and passed away on Monday, March 25, 2019.

Jean was a resident of Virginia at the time of passing.

After graduating from Petersburg High School, she worked at Fort Lee and Titmus Optical until she married Richard H. Salmon in 1953.

The family will receive friends from 4 pm until 7 pm on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at the Petersburg Chapel of J.T.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Westminster Canterbury Foundation, https://foundation.wcrichmond.org/, or to Second Presbyterian Church in Petersburg, VA.
Published in J.T. Morriss & Son Incorporated on Mar. 26, 2019
