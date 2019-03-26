|
Jean was born on June 6, 1929 and passed away on Monday, March 25, 2019.
Jean was a resident of Virginia at the time of passing.
After graduating from Petersburg High School, she worked at Fort Lee and Titmus Optical until she married Richard H. Salmon in 1953.
The family will receive friends from 4 pm until 7 pm on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at the Petersburg Chapel of J.T.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Westminster Canterbury Foundation, https://foundation.wcrichmond.org/, or to Second Presbyterian Church in Petersburg, VA.
