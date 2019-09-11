"Richmond, VA" Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service
6500 IRON BRIDGE RD
Richmond, VA 23234
804-275-7828
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Childs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean K. Childs

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jean K. Childs Obituary
Jean passed away on Wednesday, September 11, 2019.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, September 15, 2019 at Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge Rd. (Rt. 10). Her funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, September 16, 2019 at the funeral home with interment to follow at Maury Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests that memorial contributions may be made to 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN, 38105 http://www.stjude.org/waystohelp. Date & Time: Venue: 8042757828 Date & Time: Venue: 8042757828 Date & Time: Venue: Photo Gallery Not Available No Videos Choose a Candle Call Now Button.
Published in Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service on Sept. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service
Download Now