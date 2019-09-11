|
Jean passed away on Wednesday, September 11, 2019.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, September 15, 2019 at Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge Rd. (Rt. 10). Her funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, September 16, 2019 at the funeral home with interment to follow at Maury Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests that memorial contributions may be made to 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN, 38105 http://www.stjude.org/waystohelp.
