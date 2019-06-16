|
Jeane was born on July 23, 1925 and passed away on Tuesday, June 11, 2019.
Jeane was a resident of Richmond, Virginia at the time of passing.
She graduated from Jefferson High School in Roanoke and received her Bachelor of Science degree from Longwood University in 1949.
The family will host visitation 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 19, at Saint Edward the Confessor Catholic Church followed by the Holy Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. Inurnment to follow Mass in the Columbarium with a reception by the family following the inurnment.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jeane's name to St. Edward the Confessor, 2700 Dolfield Drive, N. Chesterfield, Va.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on June 16, 2019