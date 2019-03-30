|
Jeanette Beran passed away on March 29, 2019.
Jeanette was a mom's mom. Her adoration and love of her children, grandchildren and great
grandchildren was complete and absolute and was matched only by her tireless efforts to raise
children and grandchildren who could become productive adults guided by a sense of moral
purpose.
Jeanette was protective, yet knew when to step back and allow the kids to have the scrapes,
bruises and failures that would teach them to how to get up, dust themselves off and better
navigate life's twists and turns. She taught everyone lucky enough to know her how to be
good listeners, because she was a champion talker.
Jeanette was born on May 28, 1931 in Buckingham, Virginia, the seventh of eight children. Her
childhood was spent helping her folks on the farm, completing all the various chores that one
would expect at that time. In her spare time, you would find her in some quiet corner with her
nose in a book. She loved to read and successfully passed that passion on to her children,
grandchildren and great grandchildren. In fact, as a mother, a portion of her weekly routine
was devoted to taking all three kids to the library to gather up the next week's reading
materials.
Jeanette was happily married for 68 plus years. March 2019 marks the end of a great love
story as Jeanette's husband, Bennie, passed away eight days ago. Their love was so strong,
that we are quite certain, her last task was to ensure his arrangements were well handled so
she could properly send him off three days before saying farewell to us.
Jeanette is survived by children Daniel and his wife Sherry, David and his wife Diana and
Deborah and her husband Bob Farley, grandchildren Dave, Becky, Kristin, Casie, Ben and Joe,
and nine great grandchildren.
After her children entered middle school, Jeanette returned to the workforce and was fortunate
to be employed by Ukrop's Supermarket, until her retirement. The Ukrop's organization was a
superb fit for Jeanette, as they shared similar values. Ukrop's embraced her nurturing skills
with open arms and she was proud to be a member of the Ukrop's team.
Jeanette was active in the community and volunteered countless hours to the auxiliary
organizations of the Manchester Volunteer Fire Department, as well as various schools and
churches of which she was part. Jeanette was an outstanding cook and seamstress and
shared those talents with any who were in need. Growing up, her children considered cold
cereal a treat, not knowing then that the real treats were the aromas of a hot breakfast
emanating from the kitchen six out of seven days a week.
Her grandchildren and great grandchildren cherish the time spent with her whether it was at
home, during the holidays, on vacation, over the phone or lazy summers at Lake Gaston. Each
child knew they would be greeted by a big hug, a big smile, a big meal and big, unconditional
love. Jeanette's cheese-twist recipe is still marveled over and asked about time to time by
friends of her almost 40 year old grandson.
Visitation will take place on Thursday, April 4, from 11:30 am to 1 pm, with a Memorial service
beginning at 1 pm followed by a reception. All events will be held at the Church of the
Epiphany, 11000 Smoketree Drive, Richmond Va. 23236.
The family would like to thank the following groups for their outreach and care, Church of the
Epiphany, Hospice, Right at Home, Care Advantage and especially, Nancy Andres; and
neighbors Bob and Katherine White.
Jeanette's creativity extended to hand painted crafts that can be found sprinkled throughout
the homes of many family members. She loved to create scrapbooks full of memories and
later in life, to send cards full of photos, carefully handwritten notes, and details about her days
to her great-grandchildren. To honor her memory, in lieu of flowers or donations, the family
welcomes cards or notes to add to her final scrapbook that can be shared with her greatgrandchildren
in the years to come.
Published in Woody Funeral Home Huguenot Chapel on Mar. 30, 2019