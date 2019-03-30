Services Woody Funeral Home Huguenot Chapel 1020 Huguenot Road Midlothian , VA 23113 (804) 794-1000 For more information about Jeanette BERAN Resources More Obituaries for Jeanette BERAN Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Jeanette Pearce BERAN

1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Jeanette Beran passed away on March 29, 2019.

Jeanette was a mom's mom. Her adoration and love of her children, grandchildren and great

grandchildren was complete and absolute and was matched only by her tireless efforts to raise

children and grandchildren who could become productive adults guided by a sense of moral

purpose.

Jeanette was protective, yet knew when to step back and allow the kids to have the scrapes,

bruises and failures that would teach them to how to get up, dust themselves off and better

navigate life's twists and turns. She taught everyone lucky enough to know her how to be

good listeners, because she was a champion talker.

Jeanette was born on May 28, 1931 in Buckingham, Virginia, the seventh of eight children. Her

childhood was spent helping her folks on the farm, completing all the various chores that one

would expect at that time. In her spare time, you would find her in some quiet corner with her

nose in a book. She loved to read and successfully passed that passion on to her children,

grandchildren and great grandchildren. In fact, as a mother, a portion of her weekly routine

was devoted to taking all three kids to the library to gather up the next week's reading

materials.

Jeanette was happily married for 68 plus years. March 2019 marks the end of a great love

story as Jeanette's husband, Bennie, passed away eight days ago. Their love was so strong,

that we are quite certain, her last task was to ensure his arrangements were well handled so

she could properly send him off three days before saying farewell to us.

Jeanette is survived by children Daniel and his wife Sherry, David and his wife Diana and

Deborah and her husband Bob Farley, grandchildren Dave, Becky, Kristin, Casie, Ben and Joe,

and nine great grandchildren.

After her children entered middle school, Jeanette returned to the workforce and was fortunate

to be employed by Ukrop's Supermarket, until her retirement. The Ukrop's organization was a

superb fit for Jeanette, as they shared similar values. Ukrop's embraced her nurturing skills

with open arms and she was proud to be a member of the Ukrop's team.

Jeanette was active in the community and volunteered countless hours to the auxiliary

organizations of the Manchester Volunteer Fire Department, as well as various schools and

churches of which she was part. Jeanette was an outstanding cook and seamstress and

shared those talents with any who were in need. Growing up, her children considered cold

cereal a treat, not knowing then that the real treats were the aromas of a hot breakfast

emanating from the kitchen six out of seven days a week.

Her grandchildren and great grandchildren cherish the time spent with her whether it was at

home, during the holidays, on vacation, over the phone or lazy summers at Lake Gaston. Each

child knew they would be greeted by a big hug, a big smile, a big meal and big, unconditional

love. Jeanette's cheese-twist recipe is still marveled over and asked about time to time by

friends of her almost 40 year old grandson.

Visitation will take place on Thursday, April 4, from 11:30 am to 1 pm, with a Memorial service

beginning at 1 pm followed by a reception. All events will be held at the Church of the

Epiphany, 11000 Smoketree Drive, Richmond Va. 23236.

The family would like to thank the following groups for their outreach and care, Church of the

Epiphany, Hospice, Right at Home, Care Advantage and especially, Nancy Andres; and

neighbors Bob and Katherine White.

Jeanette's creativity extended to hand painted crafts that can be found sprinkled throughout

the homes of many family members. She loved to create scrapbooks full of memories and

later in life, to send cards full of photos, carefully handwritten notes, and details about her days

to her great-grandchildren. To honor her memory, in lieu of flowers or donations, the family

welcomes cards or notes to add to her final scrapbook that can be shared with her greatgrandchildren

in the years to come. Published in Woody Funeral Home Huguenot Chapel on Mar. 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries