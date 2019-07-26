|
|
Jeanette was born on June 20, 1940 and passed away on Wednesday, July 24, 2019.
Honey was a proud graduate of Hopewell High School where she was a cheerleader and was always full of life.
A funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at First Baptist Church in Hopewell, VA. Interment will follow at Appomattox Cemetery. The family will receive friends preceding the service from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to First Baptist Church in memory of Honey Caricofe.
Published in J.T. Morriss & Son Incorporated on July 26, 2019