J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, Inc. - Hopewell Chapel
820 West Broadway Avenue
Hopewell, VA 23860
(804) 458-8516
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
First Baptist Church
Hopewell, VA
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
3:00 PM
First Baptist Church
Hopewell, VA
Jeanette Tiller Caricofe


1940 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jeanette Tiller Caricofe Obituary
Jeanette was born on June 20, 1940 and passed away on Wednesday, July 24, 2019.

Honey was a proud graduate of Hopewell High School where she was a cheerleader and was always full of life.

A funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at First Baptist Church in Hopewell, VA. Interment will follow at Appomattox Cemetery. The family will receive friends preceding the service from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to First Baptist Church in memory of Honey Caricofe.
Published in J.T. Morriss & Son Incorporated on July 26, 2019
