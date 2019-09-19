|
|
Jeanne passed away on Tuesday, September 17, 2019.
The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, September 20, with a Rosary at 7 p.m. at Bliley's-Central, 3801 Augusta Ave., where a funeral ceremony will be held 11 a.m Saturday, September 21. Interment to follow in Greenwood Memorial Gardens. The Family Will Receive Friends Bliley's - Central 3801 Augusta Avenue Richmond VA 23230 Bliley's - Central 3801 Augusta Ave Richmond VA 23230 Bliley's - Central 3801 Augusta Ave Richmond VA 23230 Interment to Follow Greenwood Memorial Gardens 12609 Patterson Avenue Richmond VA 23238 Oklahoma City P.O. Box 22478 Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73123 8002272345 .
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The , P.O. Box 42040, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73123.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on Sept. 19, 2019