Jeff was born on April 14, 1982 and passed away on Friday, October 4, 2019.
Funeral services will be held at Austin & Bell Funeral Home in Pleasant View, Wednesday, October 9th, at 1:00PM. Burial will follow at Mallory's Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers. The family will receive friends at the funeral home, Tuesday, October 8th from 4-8:00PM and again on Wednesday from 11:00AM until the hour of service at 1:00PM. Jeff was born on April 14th, 1982 in Clarksville, Tennessee to Teresa Hester and the late Billy Curtis Hester.
Published in Austin and Bell Funeral Home Pleasant View - Pleasant View on Oct. 5, 2019