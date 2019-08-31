|
Rev. Fryer was born on July 15, 1922 and passed away on Friday, August 30, 2019.
He attended Martin College; Austin and Peay State University and Vanderbilt University School of Religion.
Funeral services will be held Monday, September 2, 2019 at 1o'clock in the chapel of Springfield First United Methodist Church with Reverend Jerry Wallace officiating. Burial will be in the Springfield Memorial Gardens on Tuesday, September 3rd at 10 o'clock with friends and family serving as Pallbearers. Visitation with the family will be held Monday from 11am until the hour of service at 1pm. AUSTIN & BELL FUNERAL HOME- 509 WALNUT STREET, SPRINGFIELD, TN (615) 384-1000 SEP 2. 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM (CDT) First United Methodist Church 511 S. Oak St. Springfield, TN, 37172 SEP 2. 1:00 PM (CDT) First United Methodist Church 511 S. Oak St. Springfield, TN, 37172 Committal Service and Burial SEP 3. 10:00 AM (CDT) Springfield Memorial Gardens Springfield, TN, 37172.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions be made to the Springfield First United Methodist Church Building Fund.
Published in Austin and Bell Funeral Home Pleasant View - Pleasant View on Aug. 31, 2019