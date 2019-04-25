|
Jeffrey was born on November 27, 1968 and passed away on Sunday, April 21, 2019.
Jeffrey was a resident of Nashville, Tennessee at the time of passing.
He graduated from Thomas Dale High School, served in the U.S. Navy and worked as a pharmacy technician for 25 years.
Interment to follow in Sunset Memorial Park. The Family Will Receive Friends Bliley's - Chippenham 6900 Hull Street Road Richmond VA 23224 Bliley's - Chippenham 6900 Hull Street Road Richmond VA 23224 Sunset Memorial Park 2901 W. Hundred Road Chester VA 23831.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on Apr. 25, 2019