Bliley's Funeral Homes
6900 Hull Street
Richmond, VA 23224
(804) 355-3800
Jeffrey Simons


1968 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jeffrey Simons Obituary
Jeffrey was born on November 27, 1968 and passed away on Sunday, April 21, 2019.

Jeffrey was a resident of Nashville, Tennessee at the time of passing.

He graduated from Thomas Dale High School, served in the U.S. Navy and worked as a pharmacy technician for 25 years.

Interment to follow in Sunset Memorial Park. The Family Will Receive Friends Bliley's - Chippenham 6900 Hull Street Road Richmond VA 23224 Bliley's - Chippenham 6900 Hull Street Road Richmond VA 23224 Sunset Memorial Park 2901 W. Hundred Road Chester VA 23831.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on Apr. 25, 2019
