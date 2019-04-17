Home

Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home
1504 North Mecklenburg Avenue
South Hill, VA 23950
(434) 447-7171
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home
1504 North Mecklenburg Avenue
South Hill, VA 23950
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home
1504 North Mecklenburg Avenue
South Hill, VA 23950
Jerry Allen Hendrick


Jerry Allen Hendrick Obituary
Jerry was born on May 12, 1943 and passed away on Monday, April 15, 2019.

Jerry was a resident of South Hill, Virginia at the time of passing.

A funeral service will be conducted Thursday, April 18, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. in Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home with interment in Crestview Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Wednesday from 7:00 to 8:00 P.M. at the funeral home.
Published in Crowder-Hite-Crews on Apr. 17, 2019
