|
|
Jerry was born on May 12, 1943 and passed away on Monday, April 15, 2019.
Jerry was a resident of South Hill, Virginia at the time of passing.
A funeral service will be conducted Thursday, April 18, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. in Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home with interment in Crestview Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Wednesday from 7:00 to 8:00 P.M. at the funeral home . Online condolences may be sent through our webpage, www.crowderhitecrews.com. 1st Place in Reader's Choice for Funeral Service (10 years running).
Published in Crowder-Hite-Crews on Apr. 17, 2019