J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, Inc. - Hopewell Chapel
820 West Broadway Avenue
Hopewell, VA 23860
(804) 458-8516
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, Inc. - Hopewell Chapel
820 West Broadway Avenue
Hopewell, VA 23860
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, Inc. - Hopewell Chapel
820 West Broadway Avenue
Hopewell, VA 23860
Jerry Arwood Sharp Sr. Obituary
Jerry was born on November 10, 1932 and passed away on Wednesday, September 18, 2019.

Mr. Sharp was a United States Navy veteran having served during the Korean War.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at the Hopewell Chapel of J.T. Interment will follow in Appomattox Cemetery, Hopewell, VA. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the in memory of Jerry Sharp.
Published in J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, Inc. on Sept. 20, 2019
