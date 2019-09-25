|
|
Jerry passed away in September 2019.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, September 29, 2019 at Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge Rd. (Rte. 10). His funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, September 30, 2019 at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Dale Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions be made through his personal memorial page at inmemof.org/jerry-phillips.
Published in Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service on Sept. 25, 2019