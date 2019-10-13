Home

Jerry Glenn Traynham


1963 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jerry Glenn Traynham Obituary
Jerry was born on August 4, 1963 and passed away on Saturday, October 5, 2019.

He attended the public schools of South Boston and was a 1982 graduate of Halifax County Senior High School where he played on the football team and ran track.

Jerry was preceded in death by his mother, Bessie L. Traynham and one brother, Douglas Lee Traynham..



His Family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, October 11, 2019 at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd. Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Mount Olive Baptist Church, 1812 N. Main St., South Boston, Va. 24592. Interment will be held in Richmond at a later date.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on Oct. 13, 2019
