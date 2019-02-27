Home

Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home
1504 North Mecklenburg Avenue
South Hill, VA 23950
(434) 447-7171
Jerry Linwood Crump


02/21/1943 - 02/27/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jerry Linwood Crump Obituary
Mr. Crump was born on February 21, 1943 and passed away on Wednesday, February 27, 2019.

Mr. Crump was a resident of South Hill, Virginia at the time of passing.

He was a truck driver for 48 years, an U.S. Army Veteran, a member of the Wilson Brothers morning coffee club and the widower of Margaret Ann Crump.

A funeral service will be conducted on Saturday March 2nd at 11:00 A.M. in Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematory with interment to follow in Crestview Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Friday evening from 7:00 until 8:30 at the funeral home.
Published in Crowder-Hite-Crews on Feb. 27, 2019
