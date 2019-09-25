"Richmond, VA" Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
J.M.Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
(804) 732-8911
For more information about
Jerry Blankenship
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Jerry Blankenship
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerry Mason Blankenship


1951 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jerry Mason Blankenship Obituary

Mr. Jerry Mason Blankenship was born in Princeton, West Virginia on April 24, 1951, the son of Harry Mason Blankenship and Cloraine Rutledge Blankenship.

Jerry put on his new angel wings to go and meet his maker the Lord and Savior on Wednesday, September 18, 2019. 

A memorial service was held on Sunday, September 22, 2019. We love Jerry and will miss you with all our heart. RIP in Jesus name Amen

J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.


Published in J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc. on Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J.M.Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
Download Now