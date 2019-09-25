|
Mr. Jerry Mason Blankenship was born in Princeton, West Virginia on April 24, 1951, the son of Harry Mason Blankenship and Cloraine Rutledge Blankenship.
Jerry put on his new angel wings to go and meet his maker the Lord and Savior on Wednesday, September 18, 2019.
A memorial service was held on Sunday, September 22, 2019. We love Jerry and will miss you with all our heart. RIP in Jesus name Amen
Published in J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc. on Sept. 25, 2019