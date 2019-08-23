Home

Austin and Bell Funeral Home Pleasant View - Pleasant View
6316 Highway 41A
Pleasant View, TN 37146
(615) 746-4433
Jerry Moore


01/18/1949 - 08/20/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jerry Moore Obituary
Jerry was born on January 18, 1949 and passed away on Tuesday, August 20, 2019.

Funeral services will be held at Austin and Bell Funeral Home in Pleasant View, on Sunday, August 25th, at 2:00PM. Burial will follow at EverRest of Cheatham Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday, August 25th from 11AM until the hour of service at 2:00PM.
Published in Austin and Bell Funeral Home Pleasant View - Pleasant View on Aug. 23, 2019
