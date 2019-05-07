Home

Jerry S. Rustin Obituary
Jerry passed away on Saturday, April 27, 2019.

Jerry was a resident of Virginia at the time of passing.

Professional services entrusted to Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St. Funeral services will be held at Saint Paul's Baptist Church, 4247 Creighton Rd., on Thursday, May 9, 2019, at 1 p.m. Interment will take place on a later date in Arlington National Cemetery. Thursday, May 09, 2019 1:00 PM St. Pauls Baptist Church 4247 Creighton Rd Richmond, VA 23223 Interment will take place at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.
Published in Walter J. Manning Funeral Home on May 7, 2019
