E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
2033 Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA 23834
(804) 526-3400
Jerry Wayne Lee


03/30/1943 - 08/09/2019
Jerry Wayne Lee Obituary
Jerry was born on March 30, 1943 and passed away on Friday, August 9, 2019.

He was also a proud veteran of the U.S. Army.

The family will receive friends from 6:00pm to 8:00pm Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Home, 2033 Boulevard, where a funeral service will be held 11:00am Wednesday August 14, 2019. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Park in Chester. Visitation at the E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on August 13, 2019.
Published in E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights on Aug. 10, 2019
