Jesse Allen Jones, 93, of Hopewell went to be with the Lord on Monday, June 15, 2020. He is the son of the late Walter Jones and Esther Cowan Jones. Jesse is also reunited in death with his loving wife of 63 years, Beatrice Jones; a son, Gary Jones, great granddaughter, Jailyn Collins; brothers, Marshall "Bob" Jones, Albert Jones, Clarence Jones and sisters, Edith and Edna. He is survived by his children, Larry Jones (Margaret), Cindy Collins (Michael) and Barry Jones; grandchildren, Robert Collins, Jason Collins, Crystal Collins, Jessica Collins, Michelle Jones, Brian Jones, Jeremy Jones and Matthew Moan; great grandchildren, Carson Collins, Anderson Collins, Whitney Collins, Alexys Collins, Camryn Statesberry, Gage Statesberry, Makiyah Parson, Noah Parson, Corey Jones, Evan Jones, Alecia Jones, Kaleigh Jones and Scarlett Jones; great great grandson, Joseph Jones; brothers, Earl Taylor, Lee Jones, Wayne Jones and James Jones and sisters, Junelda Montgumery, Alice and Linda. Jesse retired from the Navy after 27 ? years of dedicated service to his country at the rank of Senior Chief. Jesse enjoyed the outdoors especially involving hunting, fishing and gardening but always made time for family. Jesse was a longtime member of Broadway Baptist Church and Boy Scout leader. The family will receive friends at Broadway Baptist Church (301 N. 15th Ave in Hopewell) on Friday, June 19 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Jesse funeral ceremony will be held in the church following visitation with Pastor Jerry Davis officiating. Final rest will conclude in Appomattox Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Broadway Baptist Church (301 N. 15th Avenue, Hopewell VA 23860) in Jesse's memory.



