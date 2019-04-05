Home

Jesse B. Carmony


11/21/1938 - 04/03/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jesse B. Carmony Obituary
Jesse was born on November 21, 1938 and passed away on Wednesday, April 3, 2019.

Jesse was a resident of Hopewell, Virginia at the time of passing.

Mr. Carmony was a United States Navy veteran and had retired from Alcoa after 39 years of service.

He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Regina Carmony; three sons, Darrell, David and Roger Carmony; four grandchildren, Elizabeth Floyd, Jordan Carmony, Haley Carmony and Sydney Carmony; and a great-granddaughter, Zoey Floyd. All services will be private.
Published in J.T. Morriss & Son Incorporated on Apr. 5, 2019
