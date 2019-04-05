|
Jesse was born on November 21, 1938 and passed away on Wednesday, April 3, 2019.
Jesse was a resident of Hopewell, Virginia at the time of passing.
Mr. Carmony was a United States Navy veteran and had retired from Alcoa after 39 years of service.
He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Regina Carmony; three sons, Darrell, David and Roger Carmony; four grandchildren, Elizabeth Floyd, Jordan Carmony, Haley Carmony and Sydney Carmony; and a great-granddaughter, Zoey Floyd. All services will be private.
Published in J.T. Morriss & Son Incorporated on Apr. 5, 2019