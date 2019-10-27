|
|
Jesse was born on December 25, 1945 and passed away on Friday, October 25, 2019.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at the Dinwiddie Chapel of J.T. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Poole Christian Church, 7521 Trinity Church Rd, Church Road, VA 23833. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be donated to the , 4240 Park Place Ct. Glen Allen, VA 23060.
