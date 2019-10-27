Home

POWERED BY

Services
J T Morriss & Son Funeral Home & Crematory Service
6616 Boydton Plank Rd
North Dinwiddie, VA 23803
(804) 479-8881
Resources
More Obituaries for Jesse Swicegood
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jesse Clay Swicegood


12/25/1945 - 10/25/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jesse Clay Swicegood Obituary
Jesse was born on December 25, 1945 and passed away on Friday, October 25, 2019.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at the Dinwiddie Chapel of J.T. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Poole Christian Church, 7521 Trinity Church Rd, Church Road, VA 23833. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be donated to the , 4240 Park Place Ct. Glen Allen, VA 23060.
Published in J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, Inc. on Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now