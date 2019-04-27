Home

Owens Funeral Services
104 Green Chimney Ct.
Ashland, VA 23005
(804) 752-8460
Jessee G. W. Morris


12/10/1948 - 04/23/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jessee G. W. Morris Obituary
Jessee was born on December 10, 1948 and passed away on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.

Jessee was a resident of Virginia at the time of passing.

He received his education in the Hanover County Public School System.

29 Apr 04:00 PM - 08:00 PM Owens Funeral Services (Ashland) 104 Green Chimneys Ct. Ashland, VA 23005 Apr 01:00 PM Ebenezer Baptist Church (Beaverdam) 14476 Scotchtown Rd Beaverdam, Va 23015 He was My favorite Uncle ever, Fly high unk. - Kelvin Morris Lil Jesse was just like a father to us.
Published in Owens Funeral Services on Apr. 27, 2019
