Jessica passed away on Monday, November 25, 2019.
A service of Witness to the Resurrection and Thanksgiving for the Life of Jessica Ann Bonney Reveley will be held on Saturday, December 14, at 2 p.m. at Grace Covenant Presbyterian Church, 1627 Monument Ave., Richmond, Va.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made either to the Epilepsy Foundation ( www.epilepsy.com ) or a scholarship fund in her memory at the Grace Covenant Child Development Center, where Jessica tirelessly championed scholarship opportunities.
