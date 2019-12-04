Home

Jessica Ann Bonney Reveley

Jessica Ann Bonney Reveley Obituary
Jessica passed away on Monday, November 25, 2019.

A service of Witness to the Resurrection and Thanksgiving for the Life of Jessica Ann Bonney Reveley will be held on Saturday, December 14, at 2 p.m. at Grace Covenant Presbyterian Church, 1627 Monument Ave., Richmond, Va.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made either to the Epilepsy Foundation ( www.epilepsy.com ) or a scholarship fund in her memory at the Grace Covenant Child Development Center, where Jessica tirelessly championed scholarship opportunities.
Published in Bennett Funeral Home-Chesterfield Chapel on Dec. 4, 2019
