Austin and Bell Funeral Home Pleasant View - Pleasant View
6316 Highway 41A
Pleasant View, TN 37146
(615) 746-4433
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Memorial service
Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019
6:00 PM
1952 - 2019
Jim Friedrich Obituary
Jim was born on June 14, 1952 and passed away on Wednesday, January 30, 2019.

Jim was a resident of Ashland City, Tennessee at the time of passing.

A memorial service will be held at the Austin & Bell Funeral Home in Pleasant View, Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at 6:00 PM with Chaplain Gene Reynolds officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home at 4:00 PM on Tuesday, February 5, 2019 until the hour of service at 6:00 PM.
Published in Austin and Bell Funeral Home Pleasant View - Pleasant View on Feb. 6, 2019
