Jim was born on June 14, 1952 and passed away on Wednesday, January 30, 2019.
Jim was a resident of Ashland City, Tennessee at the time of passing.
A memorial service will be held at the Austin & Bell Funeral Home in Pleasant View, Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at 6:00 PM with Chaplain Gene Reynolds officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home at 4:00 PM on Tuesday, February 5, 2019 until the hour of service at 6:00 PM.
