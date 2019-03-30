|
Jimmie was born on December 29, 1943 and passed away on Thursday, March 28, 2019.
Jimmie was a resident of Hendersonville, Tennessee at the time of passing.
He served in the US Army and attended Holiday Heights Baptist Church.
His family will receive friends on Friday, April 5, 2019 from 11am until his Celebration of Life Memorial Service at 1pm at Austin and Bell Funeral Home in Hendersonville. APR 5. 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM Austin & Bell Funeral Home - Hendersonville 104 Sanders Ferry Rd. Hendersonville, TN, 37075 http://www.austinandbell.com Celebration of Life Memorial Service APR 5. 1:00 PM Austin & Bell Funeral Home - Hendersonville 104 Sanders Ferry Rd. Hendersonville, TN, 37075 http://www.austinandbell.com Celebration of Life Memorial Service begins.
Memorial Contributions may be made to Alive Hospice at www.alivehospice.org/donate The family has entrusted services to Austin & Bell Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 104 Sanders Ferry Road, Hendersonville, TN.
Published in Austin and Bell Funeral Home Pleasant View - Pleasant View on Mar. 30, 2019