Services
Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service
6500 IRON BRIDGE RD
Richmond, VA 23234
804-275-7828
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service
6500 IRON BRIDGE RD
Richmond, VA 23234
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
2:00 PM
Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service
6500 IRON BRIDGE RD
Richmond, VA 23234
View Map
Jimmie Gunter Obituary
Jimmie passed away on Tuesday, August 6, 2019.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, August 12, 2019 at Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge Rd. (Rt. 10) His funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at the funeral home with interment to follow at Sunset Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests that memorial contributions may be made to Cross Pointe Church of the Nazarene Building Fund 8710 Hull Street Road, N. Chesterfield, VA, 23236.
Published in Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service on Aug. 8, 2019
