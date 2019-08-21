|
|
Jimmie passed away in August 2019.
Jimmie K. Crowder President & Co-Owner Jimmie is our President and General Manager and has been in funeral service since 1971. He holds funeral service licenses in both Virginia and North Carolina, and is a member of the National Funeral Directors Association. W. Randolph Hite Secretary/Treasurer & Co-Owner Randolph has been in funeral service since 1971, having served his apprenticeship at E. Alvin Small Funeral Home in Colonial Heights and worked in Richmond at the Joseph W. Bliley Funeral Homes from 1972 until 1982. He also holds funeral service licenses in both Virginia and North Carolina, is a certified crematory operator and a Notary Public for the state of Virginia. D. Frank Blaylock Funeral Service Licensee Frank lives in Warrenton, North Carolina, and entered funeral service with his father in Warrenton at a very early age. He also holds funeral service licenses in both Virginia and North Carolina. Camden Lawson Funeral Service Intern Camden Lawson is a certified crematory ope.
Published in Crowder-Hite-Crews on Aug. 21, 2019