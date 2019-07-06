|
Jimmy passed away on Thursday, July 4, 2019.
Jimmy was a resident of Mechanicsville, Virginia at the time of passing.
Jim was a U.S. Army Korean Conflict veteran and retired from the American Tobacco Co. He was a charter member of Mechanicsville Baptist Church, where he taught Sunday school, coached basketball and softball, served as a deacon and sang in the choir.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd. Services will be held 12 noon Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at Mechanicsville Baptist Church. Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery.
Published in Bennett Funeral Home-Central Chapel on July 6, 2019