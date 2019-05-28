Home

Jo Ann Martin Greene, 84, of Chesterfield passed away on Sunday, May 26, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Alonzo Lowell Dooley and Lucille Marie Christley Dooley. She is also preceded in death by her first husband, Warren Franklin Martin and second husband, William J. Greene, Sr. Jo Ann is survived by her children, Sandra Martin Jacobs (David), Vernon Martin (Bonnie), Stephen Martin (Leisa), Sherri Martin (Cullen), Scott Martin (Geneva); 11 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; sister, Connie Simonsen and brother, Bobby Dooley. She was a lifetime member of Broadway Baptist Church in Hopewell. The family will receive friends on Friday, May 31, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Memorial Funeral Home, 214 N. 6th Ave in Hopewell. Jo Ann's funeral ceremony will be on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Broadway Baptist Church, 301 N 15th Ave in Hopewell. Final rest will conclude in Bermuda Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Broadway Baptist Church, 301 N. 15th Ave, Hopewell Virginia 23860 in Jo Ann's honor.
