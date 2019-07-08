|
Mrs. Ittner was born on August 2, 1941 and passed away on Sunday, July 7, 2019.
Mrs. Ittner was a resident of La Crosse, Virginia at the time of passing.
A graveside funeral service will be conducted on Thursday, July 11th at 2:00 P.M. in Dale Memorial Park in Chesterfield. The family will receive friends on Wednesday evening from 7:00 until 8:30 in Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematory.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Mecklenburg County Cancer Association at P.O. Box 311, Chase City, VA 23924.
Published in Crowder-Hite-Crews on July 8, 2019