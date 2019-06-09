|
|
Joan was born on May 9, 1942 and passed away on Thursday, June 6, 2019.
Joan was a resident of Richmond, Virginia at the time of passing.
She attended Blessed Sacrament School in Chevy Chase and Georgetown Visitation Preparatory School in Washington, D.C.
She attended Blessed Sacrament School in Chevy Chase and Georgetown Visitation Preparatory School in Washington, D.C. A visitation will be held on Monday, June 10, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee Davis Rd., Mechanicsville, Va. The memorial service will be held on Tuesday, June 11, at 11 a.m. also at Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee Davis Rd. Interment will follow in the Mattaponi Indian Reservation.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Sheldrick Wildlife Trust, River City Bulldog Rescue and/or .
Published in Bennett Funeral Home-Central Chapel on June 9, 2019