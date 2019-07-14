|
|
Joan passed away on Friday, July 12, 2019.
Joan was a resident of Richmond, Virginia at the time of passing.
After graduating from Draper High School, she moved to Virginia Beach, where she worked as an inn hostess and met the love of her life.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 16, at Bliley's-Central, 3801 Augusta Ave., Richmond, Va. 23230. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 17, at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church at 6000 Grove Ave., Richmond, Va. 23226. Interment to follow in Hollywood Cemetery. The Family Will Receive Friends Bliley's - Central 3801 Augusta Ave Richmond VA 23230 Saint Stephen's Episcopal Church 6000 Grove Ave Richmond VA 23226 Hollywood Cemetery 412 S. Cherry Street Richmond VA 23220.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on July 14, 2019