Joan Mosco


10/17/1931 - 04/24/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Joan Mosco Obituary
Joan was born on October 17, 1931 and passed away on Wednesday, April 24, 2019.

Joan was a resident of Henrico, Virginia at the time of passing.

She was a 1949 graduate of Ironton High School and served in the United States Air Force during the Korean Conflict.

Visitation will be Saturday, May 4, 2019 from 9:30 - 10:30 AM at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 South 7 th Street, Ironton, OH. Funeral Mass will follow at Saint Lawrence O'Toole Catholic Church at 11:00 AM with burial in Woodland Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Joan's memory to the , Attn: Office of Development, 2900 North Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607.
Published in Bennett Funeral Home-Central Chapel on Apr. 29, 2019
