Bliley's Funeral Homes
8510 Staples Mill Rd
Richmond, VA 23228
(804) 355-3800
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bliley's Funeral Homes
8510 Staples Mill Rd
Richmond, VA 23228
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
2:00 PM
Mt. Vernon Baptist Church
Service
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
1:30 PM
Maple Grove Church
1500 Maple Grove Church Rd.
Jamesville, NC
Joan Stalls Obituary
Joan passed away in April 2019.

Joan was a resident of Virginia at the time of passing.

She graduated with honors from Williamston High School and went on to the Wilson School of Nursing.

Interment in Mt. Vernon Memorial Park. The family will receive friends one hour before the service.

Memorial contributions may be made to Camp Phoenix, Attn: Pam Miller, 7501 Broach Dr., Richmond, Va. 23225.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on Apr. 16, 2019
