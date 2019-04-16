|
Joan passed away in April 2019.
Joan was a resident of Virginia at the time of passing.
She graduated with honors from Williamston High School and went on to the Wilson School of Nursing.
Interment in Mt. Vernon Memorial Park. The family will receive friends one hour before the service. The Family Will Receive Friends Bliley's - Staples Mill 8510 Staples Mill Road Richmond VA 23228 Mount Vernon Baptist Church 112200 Nuckols Road Richmond VA Mount Vernon Memorial Park 11220 Nuckols Road Glen Allen VA 23059 Church Ceromony Maple Grove Christian Church 1500 Maple Grove Church Rd Jamesville NC 27846 Camp Phoenix 7501 Broach Dr. Richmond, Virginia 23225 Attn: Pam Miller.
Memorial contributions may be made to Camp Phoenix, Attn: Pam Miller, 7501 Broach Dr., Richmond, Va. 23225.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on Apr. 16, 2019