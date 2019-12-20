"Richmond, VA" Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service
6500 IRON BRIDGE RD
Richmond, VA 23234
804-275-7828
Resources
More Obituaries for Joanalee Horn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joanalee Horn


05/05/1931 - 12/00/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Joanalee Horn Obituary
Joanalee was born on May 5, 1931 and passed away in December 2019.

Joanalee received her bachelor's degree from the Ohio State University, her master's degree in Chemistry from Chapman College, and her Juris Doctor degree from Western State College of Law.

Born on May 5, 1931 in Mount Vernon, Ohio to Paul and Mary (Washer) Githens, she spent her childhood there and in Lynn, Indiana, and in 1950 enlisted in the Women's Army Corps.
Published in Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service on Dec. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service
Download Now