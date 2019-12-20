|
Joanalee was born on May 5, 1931 and passed away in December 2019.
Joanalee received her bachelor's degree from the Ohio State University, her master's degree in Chemistry from Chapman College, and her Juris Doctor degree from Western State College of Law.
Born on May 5, 1931 in Mount Vernon, Ohio to Paul and Mary (Washer) Githens, she spent her childhood there and in Lynn, Indiana, and in 1950 enlisted in the Women's Army Corps.
Published in Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service on Dec. 20, 2019