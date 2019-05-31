Home

Joann Costanzo Bossi

Joann Costanzo Bossi Obituary
Joann passed away on Tuesday, May 28, 2019.

Joann was a resident of Goochland, Virginia at the time of passing.

Visitation will be on Sunday, June 2, 2019, at Bennett Funeral Home, West Chapel, Glen Allen, Va., from 5 to 8 p.m. and at St. Jude Catholic Church, Mineral, Va., on Monday, June 3, 2019, at 10 a.m. The burial will follow in the church cemetery, with a reception immediately following.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Joann's memory to the Cullather Brain Tumor Quality of Life Center, 5875 Bremo Rd., Suite 108, Richmond, Va. 23226.
