JoAnn was born on December 18, 1938 and passed away on Monday, May 13, 2019.



JoAnn was a resident of Cedar Hill, Tennessee at the time of passing.



In 1982 she graduated from Austin Peay State University as a Registered Nurse.



Visitation will be held at the Austin & Bell Funeral Home in Springfield on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 from 3-8pm. The Rosary will be recited Wednesday evening at 7pm. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Cedar Hill on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at 10am with Father Anthony Lopez as Celebrant. Following the Mass interment will take place at St. Michael's Catholic Church Cemetery with Kenton Deitch, David Ball, Kevin Ramsey, Hunter Duncan, Joshua Hunter and Matt Chowning serving as pallbearers.



In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the JoAnn Hunter Memorial Scholarship for Nursing Students, the St. Michael's Cemetery Fund or the .