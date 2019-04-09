|
Joanna was born on November 25, 1973 and passed away on Sunday, April 7, 2019.
Joanna was a resident of Adams, Tennessee at the time of passing.
Funeral services will be conducted at 4 o'clock pm, Saturday, April 13th, at 24 Church in Pleasant View with Pastor Chris Royalty officiating. Burial will follow at EverRest Cemetery with Charles Knobloch, Tommy Swindle, Chris Rask, and Noah Johnson serving as pallbearers. The family will receive friends at 24 Church on Saturday from 2:00PM until the hour of service at 4:00PM. There will be no visitation at the funeral home.
If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to Samaritan's Purse at P.O. Box 3000, NC 28607.
