Joanne was born on June 16, 1940 and passed away on Tuesday, September 24, 2019.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, September 26 at 10:00 a.m. at Forest Lawn Cemetery in the Beth-El Chapel section. Following the service, everyone is welcome to join the family to sit Shiva and enjoy lunch from 12:00 - 2 p.m. at the home of Joanne's daughter, Roberta Oster Sachs, at 8802 Bellefonte Road. The family will also welcome visitors for Shiva with Rabbi Michael Knopf at Roberta's house on Friday, Sept. 27 from 10 a.m. to noon.
In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes contributions to support Parkside at Beth Shalom, the wonderful senior community that embraced and cared for Joanne as if she were a part of their family.
