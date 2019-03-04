Home

Joe Brown

Joe Brown Obituary
Joe passed away on Saturday, March 2, 2019.

Joe was a resident of Springfield, Tennessee at the time of passing.

He was a 1958 graduate of Springfield High School.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 9, 2019, at 1 p.m. from the South Haven Baptist Church, Hwy 41, Springfield, with Dr. Frank Gagliano officiating. Interment will follow in Oakland Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church Saturday 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. LIGON & BOBO FUNERAL HOME , in charge of arrangements.
Published in Austin and Bell Funeral Home Pleasant View - Pleasant View on Mar. 4, 2019
